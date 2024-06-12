World Cycling Union introduces yellow cards

The wearing of headphones is also to be restricted in individual races this year. This is a source of distraction and also poses a risk if several teams ask their drivers to drive to the front of the race at the same time. At the end of the year, a decision will be made as to whether only two riders per team will be allowed to have radio contact with their teams. It will also be tested whether to extend the three-kilometer rule to up to five kilometers. In the event of crashes on the last three kilometers of flat stages, the riders affected will be classified with the same time as the group at the time of the incident.