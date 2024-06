Relationship not broken after all! Divorce annulled

In a statement to the British newspaper "The Guardian", McIlroy said: "There have been rumors about my private life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to every rumor is a fool's game. In the last few weeks Erica and I have realized that our best future is a family together. Thankfully, we've put our differences aside and are looking forward to a fresh start." The couple have a daughter, Poppy, who turns four in September.