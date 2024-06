Gall eighth on fourth Tour de Suisse stage

The Decathlon captain crossed the finish line after the 171-kilometer stage from Rüschlikon to the Gotthard Pass 1:27 minutes behind the Norwegian stage winner Torstein Träen, who was able to break away from a breakaway group. It was the first professional victory for the 28-year-old from Team Bahrain. Briton Adam Yates took the lead in the overall standings. The Team Emirates rider was second on the day, 23 seconds slower than the Norwegian, and leads overall by 26 seconds ahead of his Portuguese team-mate João Almeida.