"No plan B"
Dispute over S-Link has flared up again in Salzburg
Black and Green are at loggerheads over the much-discussed Salzburg transport project. Actually, only the SPÖ is against the extension of the local line.
With the exception of the SPÖ, all Salzburg parties are in favor of the underground extension of the Salzburg local railroad, the S-Link. There is a consensus in the provincial capital that a public consultation should be decisive. However, the last consultation was reportedly unlawful according to the provincial legist. A dispute has now broken out as to what alternative there should be to the S-Link if it does not go ahead. "I am of the opinion that there can be no equivalent plan B. We will present an alternative, but that is not my sole responsibility," says City Councillor for Transport Anna Schiester (Greens).
This has left the ÖVP in particular shaking their heads - both in the city and in the state. "Instead of a comprehensive plan, the green dreams that have been known for many years, such as a congestion charge, are now to be pushed through," says VP party leader Delfa Kosic. The Citizens' List counters: "The timetable is clear, only the ÖVP is not.
