Dispute over S-Link has flared up again in Salzburg

With the exception of the SPÖ, all Salzburg parties are in favor of the underground extension of the Salzburg local railroad, the S-Link. There is a consensus in the provincial capital that a public consultation should be decisive. However, the last consultation was reportedly unlawful according to the provincial legist. A dispute has now broken out as to what alternative there should be to the S-Link if it does not go ahead. "I am of the opinion that there can be no equivalent plan B. We will present an alternative, but that is not my sole responsibility," says City Councillor for Transport Anna Schiester (Greens).