Here we go
These are the best fan zones in Vienna
Many places in the city offer public viewing of the matches. The "Krone" knows where fans can experience that pure stadium feeling as if they were there live.
The kick-off of the long-awaited European Football Championship is just around the corner. It will finally take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024. On June 17 at 9 p.m. at the latest, the whole of Austria will be gripped by soccer fever when the Austrian national team plays its first match against France. This time, soccer fans will get their money's worth:
- Rathausplatz: there will be a public viewing area exclusively for the Austria matches, the final and semi-final of Euro 2024 on Rathausplatz. On the match days on June 17, 21 and 25 as well as July 9, 10 and 14, the area in front of the big screens will be transformed into a lively fan arena. In addition, the usual diverse culinary offerings of the film festival, which opens on June 29, are already available.
- Prater: Next to the Prater Hauptallee, on the grounds of the Liliputbahn festival meadow, an outdoor public viewing location awaits with free admission on an outdoor area of 3300 square meters. All European Championship matches will be broadcast on LED screens and with the best view of the Ferris wheel.
- Strandbar Herrmann: The public viewing classic par excellence. The beach bar broadcasts the soccer event on large LED screens. The game can be enjoyed from a deckchair, with drinks and street food. Admission is free - no reservations necessary. Tip: It's best to arrive 1-2 hours before kick-off.
- Gleis//Garten: You can also enjoy the soccer fever in the Gleis//Garten food hall, which will be transformed into a soccer mecca for a month. In addition to live broadcasts of all European Championship matches, it also offers culinary highlights, its own beer brewery and a rousing atmosphere. Anyone wearing the jersey of their favorite team will also receive a 20 percent discount on a pint of European Championship beer.
The "Krone" wishes you lots of fun cheering on your team!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.