Wild rock & wild forests

The Trans National Park is therefore the only official cycle tour through the Gesäuse National Park. This is also indicated by the prohibition signs that can be seen everywhere along the route from Hieflau via the Hochscheibenalm to Gstatterboden and on to Johnsbach. You don't have to cycle everywhere, especially not in a mountaineering region that some even call the "University of Mountaineering". "The Limestone Alps simply have a much more moderate landscape, where not everything is as rugged and forbidding as here, and are therefore better suited to cycling," says Andreas.