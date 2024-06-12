Taxi driver stabbed dog owner: 3 years in prison

As reported, an argument between a cab driver and a man with his ten-year-old daughter and his dog in Vienna-Brigittenau escalated on January 23rd of this year. The bone of contention was the driver's suspicion that the dog might have urinated on his bumper.

Victim: "He jumped right out of the car"

He shouted an insult at the dog's owner ("You son of a bitch!"), to which the other man responded verbally. "He immediately jumped out of the car and I heard a 'clack'", the 37-year-old told a panel of lay assessors at the Vienna Regional Criminal Court. The man tried to stab him in the head and neck with the blade open, but the victim was able to prevent this with a blocked left forearm. The taxi driver then quickly took the knife in his other hand and stabbed him sideways in the back, the witness explained.