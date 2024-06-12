National Council
Maternity benefit for women on parental leave: gap closed
If women became pregnant while on parental leave but were no longer receiving childcare allowance, they were previously faced with a gap in their social security cover. On Wednesday, the National Council resolved this problem.
A special weekly allowance was approved by a large majority for these cases. According to the Supreme Court's interpretation, the current gap is also in breach of EU law. Only the NEOS voted against the government bill.
The mothers who had opted for the income-dependent parental leave allowance and would remain on parental leave after it ended were mostly higher earners who were "optimizing" the welfare state for their own benefit, NEOS social spokesperson Gerald Loacker explained the pink rejection. In doing so, they had "built the trap themselves" - it was wrong to eliminate personal responsibility. All other parliamentary groups, however, supported the repair.
New regulation has retroactive effect
The amount of the new special weekly allowance, which can be drawn eight weeks before to eight weeks after the birth, is based on the increased sick pay, which also guarantees financial security in the event of a longer period of sick leave. At the same time, women will be compulsorily insured while receiving the benefit. The new regulation applies retroactively from September 1, 2022. 70 percent of the costs are covered by the Family Burden Equalization Fund, 30 percent by the woman's health insurance. The Ministry of Social Affairs expects around 1,300 people to be affected and costs of around 10.56 million euros per year.
Better care after miscarriages
The National Council also decided to improve care for women after miscarriages. All parties voted in favor of an amendment to the Social Insurance Act, according to which women will in future also be entitled to support from a midwife in the event of miscarriages at an advanced stage of pregnancy (from the 18th week of pregnancy). Previously, this was only available for so-called stillbirths (over 500 grams). The new regulation will apply from September 1, 2024.
In the debate on the topic, all parties agreed that the topic of miscarriages should be removed from the taboo in society. Around one in six women is affected by pregnancy loss, yet the topic is hardly ever talked about, said Meri Disoski, spokesperson for the Greens. The agreed package of measures could therefore only be the first step. Midwives are professionally qualified to deal with women's physical changes. At the same time, they are also psychologically trained to support affected families, explained Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP).
SPÖ women's spokesperson Eva-Maria Holzleitner welcomed the package of measures, as did the FPÖ, who criticized the fact that the regulation does not apply from July. The Freedom Party's family spokesperson Rosa Ecker also called for an entitlement to weekly allowance for affected women. NEOS MP Fiona Fiedler also took the opportunity to speak out in favor of support in fulfilling the desire to have children.
As part of the amendment to the Social Insurance Act, it was also decided to extend the remuneration for coronavirus vaccinations in private practice until the end of March 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
