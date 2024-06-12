Maternity benefit for women on parental leave: gap closed

New regulation has retroactive effect

The amount of the new special weekly allowance, which can be drawn eight weeks before to eight weeks after the birth, is based on the increased sick pay, which also guarantees financial security in the event of a longer period of sick leave. At the same time, women will be compulsorily insured while receiving the benefit. The new regulation applies retroactively from September 1, 2022. 70 percent of the costs are covered by the Family Burden Equalization Fund, 30 percent by the woman's health insurance. The Ministry of Social Affairs expects around 1,300 people to be affected and costs of around 10.56 million euros per year.