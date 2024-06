Not Arsenal after all! Benjamin Sesko has decided

"Benji is one of our key players for the coming seasons, so the extension is a strong signal. It also underlines our ambition to play at the top of the Bundesliga on a permanent basis and to be one of the top clubs in Europe. Benjamin Sesko embodies our DNA and playing philosophy perfectly. With the new contract, we can continue to drive forward our squad planning in a forward-looking manner," said sporting director Rouven Schröder on the club's homepage.