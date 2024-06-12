Concertmaster fainted during “Sancta”

Concertmaster collapses - injured

But then this time it was over. The performers on stage fell silent and looked irritably into the orchestra pit. There was also unrest in the audience, some people descended into the pit, and finally a paramedic. Florentina Holzinger, who was also playing, then picked up a hand-held microphone and stepped in front of the audience. She explained that the concertmaster had collapsed and had suffered a wound. She then asked the conductor whether it would be possible to continue playing without her. He agreed. The curtain then fell and the audience was sent into a 15-minute break.