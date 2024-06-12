Vorteilswelt
Second division team St. Pölten

An explosive case for the database

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 10:55

Stephan Helm and Philipp Semlic's departure from St. Pölten helped them make the leap to the Bundesliga - an analyst searches for a suitable successor

Stephan Helm is the new head coach at Austria, Philipp Semlic as such at Wattens - with all due respect to both of them, their lack of success at St. Pölten ultimately served as a springboard to the Bundesliga. While the second division club itself is still without a coach. After the appointment of Christoph Freitag as sporting director, Rene Poms, who had virtually fled with him from the chaos in Leoben, seemed to be the favorite. But that is not the case. Investor Paul Francis, who will soon sign the transfer agreement for 49% of the GmbH with the SKN board, has commissioned a data analyst to find the right man, including a search of the German market. The explosive question is: What kind of soccer does St. Pölten actually stand for? With the best will in the world, it's impossible to answer that after last season...

Stephan Helm will be in charge at Vienna Austria in the future. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Walter Luger)
Stephan Helm will be in charge at Vienna Austria in the future.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Walter Luger)

It remains exciting at the Traisen. Also with regard to the future club structure. Currently, the four-member board, managing director Matthias Gebauer and the eleven strategic partners are the decision-makers. In July, the General Assembly, which is held every two years, will decide whether this will remain the case. The only thing that is certain is that the budget submitted with the license application has been increased from 3.5 million euros, as in the Wolfsburg era, to around six million.

A Styrian in Tyrol: Philipp Semlic was presented as coach of Wattens at the end of May. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr)
A Styrian in Tyrol: Philipp Semlic was presented as coach of Wattens at the end of May.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Steiner
Hannes Steiner
