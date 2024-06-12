An explosive case for the database

Stephan Helm is the new head coach at Austria, Philipp Semlic as such at Wattens - with all due respect to both of them, their lack of success at St. Pölten ultimately served as a springboard to the Bundesliga. While the second division club itself is still without a coach. After the appointment of Christoph Freitag as sporting director, Rene Poms, who had virtually fled with him from the chaos in Leoben, seemed to be the favorite. But that is not the case. Investor Paul Francis, who will soon sign the transfer agreement for 49% of the GmbH with the SKN board, has commissioned a data analyst to find the right man, including a search of the German market. The explosive question is: What kind of soccer does St. Pölten actually stand for? With the best will in the world, it's impossible to answer that after last season...