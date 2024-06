Serious accident at the Semmering Tunnel construction site

The construction site for the Semmering Base Tunnel is probably one of the most spectacular in the entire country - and also one of the most dangerous. Unfortunately, the latter was proven once again last Tuesday. In the afternoon, a 27-year-old man was carrying out routine checks with the tunnel supervisor in the Grautschenhof section (Spital am Semmering). He was on his way with a so-called sound carriage when a spindle suddenly came loose from the head of the carriage and fell onto the man. The piece, which weighed around 200 kilos, hit the worker in the chest area.