After rockslide: ferry across the Danube “replaces” cycle path

Ferry for cycle tourists

Now there should be a lifeline, at least for cycling tourism, which is so important in the Wachau. In addition to better information on detour and safe access to the inns, an unconventional solution is emerging. There could be a ferry across the Danube as a bypass for bikers. It is not yet known who will operate it, perhaps even the Austrian Armed Forces. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner is due to announce further details on Wednesday.