4-hour meeting
Bennifer: Secret crisis meeting in ex-love nest
Crisis meeting at Bennifer's! Bad break-up rumors about Jennifer Lopez (54) and husband Ben Affleck (51) have been circulating for weeks. Allegedly, the attempt to give their love a second chance has failed. Now the ex-dream couple have met for a secret meeting in their former love nest and possibly to clear the air.
As the latest papparazzi photos prove: There is currently ice age between former lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
All the more reason to give their fans hope after a secret meeting. Have they spoken to each other?
Four-hour crisis meeting in luxury villa
Ben Affleck spent four hours on Sunday in the mega luxury villa in Beverly Hills that he had actually bought for their happiness. The actor sneaked into the mega mansion at around 5 pm. According to "Page Six", he only left the villa four hours later. J.Lo and Ben Affleck obviously didn't want to spend a night together.
That time seems to be over. Because Affleck hasn't spent the night in the villa for a long time. The actor is said to have stayed in a house in the nearby district of Brantwood. And Lopez has also been looking for a new house since mid-May.
J.Lo and Affleck are already "leading their own lives"
Did the two talk during the four-hour meeting? Very unlikely! Hollywood circles are certain that the couple are heading for divorce. A source revealed to "Entertainment Tonight" that both are currently "leading their own lives", but are "not officially separated yet".
According to Page Six, the actor is certain: "He feels like the last two years have been like a fever dream, and now he's come to his senses and understands that it's just not going to work." Jennifer Lopez, who has also canceled her "This is me ... Live" tour, wants to take time to "be with her children, family and close friends". So a reconciliation is not in sight any time soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
