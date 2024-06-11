FPÖ wants "transparency"
Corona protocols remain under lock and key
The coronavirus period will also play a role in the 2024 elections. The FPÖ is pushing for the publication of no fewer than 221 meeting minutes of the Styrian coronavirus committee - but these remain under lock and key.
Outstanding results for the FPÖ in municipalities with the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates (e.g. Sinabelkirchen, Michaelerberg-Pruggern), three percent of the vote for the new DNA list of Styrian Maria Hubmer-Mogg, one of the best-known critics of coronavirus measures: the results of the EU election show that the pandemic is still polarizing parts of the population.
In Germany, the publication of the Robert Koch Institute's (partially redacted) coronavirus protocols made headlines in spring. The FPÖ then requested access to the minutes of the Styrian Corona Coordination Committee, which met a total of 221 times between March 2020 and July 2023.
Publication "not relevant"?
Extensive responses to inquiries were received from the government, but not the collected minutes. Publication at this point in time is "not relevant". FPÖ mandatary Marco Triller spoke of a "lack of transparency" and a "mockery of the population" in the state parliament on Tuesday. He said it was important that this time was dealt with, as this was the only way to be prepared for a new pandemic.
Speaking at the lectern, ÖVP State Councillor for Health Karlheinz Kornhäusl emphasized the great uncertainty of the first months of coronavirus. "We should be careful not to castigate yesterday's politics by looking in the rear-view mirror with today's knowledge." The FPÖ would try to create a mood with a kind of show politics.
Payment card for asylum seekers to come
The Freedom Party also put their finger on ÖVP Governor Christopher Drexler. They wanted to know what he thinks about the payment card for asylum seekers (which means they have less cash at their disposal) that has been launched in Lower and Upper Austria. Drexler is counting on the announced nationwide standardized solution. If this does not come about, such a card will in any case be the subject of government negotiations in the fall. There should be such a system in the next legislative period in Styria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.