Corona protocols remain under lock and key

Payment card for asylum seekers to come

The Freedom Party also put their finger on ÖVP Governor Christopher Drexler. They wanted to know what he thinks about the payment card for asylum seekers (which means they have less cash at their disposal) that has been launched in Lower and Upper Austria. Drexler is counting on the announced nationwide standardized solution. If this does not come about, such a card will in any case be the subject of government negotiations in the fall. There should be such a system in the next legislative period in Styria.