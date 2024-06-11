Malawi’s vice president killed in plane crash

Chilima and his companions had taken off from Lilongwe on Monday morning, but never reached their destination. Due to bad weather conditions, the air control authority had recommended a return to Lilongwe shortly before the planned landing. Shortly afterwards, contact with the pilots was lost and the plane disappeared from the radar. The cause of the crash was still unclear on Tuesday. "Something terrible has gone wrong with this plane," said Head of State Chakwera, who himself had only just flown on board the ill-fated aircraft.