A departure as an opportunity

Carinthian goalie hopes for Schalke, HSV and Co!

12.06.2024 10:57

Following his move from Altach to Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2nd German league, Klagenfurt goalkeeper Tino Casali mostly sat on the bench last season. Now, however, his regular place is vacant - and the 28-year-old is hoping for his big chance. He wants to be in goal against numerous traditional clubs next season.

New chance for Carinthian goalkeeper Tino Casali! Last season, the Klagenfurt native had to line up behind Ron-Thorben Hoffmann in the 2nd German Bundesliga at Eintracht Braunschweig - and only made one appearance. Recently, however, his opponent moved to Schalke in the league. "The chance to take the goalkeeping spot is there now, of course," says Casali. "But a new goalkeeper will come in and it will be an open battle." The feedback from the club has always been good for Casali.

Tino Casali at Lake Wörthersee with his sweetheart Anna. (Bild: ZVG)
Tino Casali at Lake Wörthersee with his sweetheart Anna.
(Bild: ZVG)

"I have developed further!"
The 28-year-old feels ready for the battle for a regular place: "I've definitely developed in my first year abroad - both as a footballer and as a person. Of course it would be great if I could play week in, week out in the 2nd division." In huge stadiums against traditional clubs like Hertha, Schalke or HSV.

Starting against Frankfurt
Tino spent most of the four-week break at home on Lake Wörthersee - he also went to the Spanish party island of Ibiza with his sweetheart Anna. "But we were on the other side, relaxing." On June 20, it's back to Braunschweig - a big highlight will then be on August 17 in the DFB Cup against Frankfurt. Perhaps with Casali in goal. .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcel Santner
Marcel Santner
