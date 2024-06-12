Carinthian goalie hopes for Schalke, HSV and Co!

New chance for Carinthian goalkeeper Tino Casali! Last season, the Klagenfurt native had to line up behind Ron-Thorben Hoffmann in the 2nd German Bundesliga at Eintracht Braunschweig - and only made one appearance. Recently, however, his opponent moved to Schalke in the league. "The chance to take the goalkeeping spot is there now, of course," says Casali. "But a new goalkeeper will come in and it will be an open battle." The feedback from the club has always been good for Casali.