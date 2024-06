Leogang once again draws a positive balance

Three days of racing action, 20,000 spectators and another home win for Vali Höll. The Downhill World Cup in Leogang was a great success. "It's incredible that she delivered like that. The weather also held up. It couldn't have been better," said organizer Marco Pointner happily. However, the thunderstorms challenged his team. The heavy rain on Sunday night put a strain on the track. "We got up between five and six o'clock, rolled up our sleeves and got everything ready for the big day," said the mastermind.