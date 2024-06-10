Deschamps ahead of clash: “You have a lot of quality”

Back to "Les Bleus": What was striking against Canada with team boss and former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, who described Austria as "very strong" in the "Krone"? For example, the fact that captain Mbappé was sorely missing as a wild card for the title co-favorites for the time being. "When Kylian plays, it makes a difference, clearly better," said Deschamps. "But we didn't want to take any risks after he suffered a knock against Luxembourg." So record goalscorer Giroud, who will retire after the European Championship, was allowed to start in his last international match at home. And as captain. The almost 41,000 fans in the sold-out Stade Matmut-Atlantique loved it, and there was plenty of applause and chants of "Giroud" for the soon-to-be 38-year-old. "We know what Oliver can do as a real number 9," said the team boss, who gave him the captain's armband for this reason: "That was the team's wish, I accepted it. The group decides."