France team boss
Deschamps ahead of clash: “You have a lot of quality”
France's national team, Austria's first European Championship opponents in Düsseldorf on Monday, finished their preparations with a clean sheet against Canada and lacked punch. Team boss Didier Deschamps showed a lot of respect for the ÖFB team.
The "Krone" reports from Bordeaux
"Scared of the EURO." Or: "Not very advanced."
France's sports bible "L'Équipe" virtually led the way in criticizing the goalless dress rehearsal in Bordeaux against Canada in Monday's edition. "Le Parisien" also wrote that "despite chances, there was hardly any strength and tactical clarity."
"A very compact team"
Team boss Didier Deschamps had already put the brakes on at the press conference. "The preparation was short but good. We will be ready for what awaits us in Germany." So Austria at the start. Mr. Deschamps: What do you think of the ÖFB team? "Strong. Also against Holland for a long time. Let's have a look at the Copa América," he replied to the "Krone" question. Stunned looks in the room, an association spokesman whispered in his ear - before Deschamps, who was apparently still with Canada, burst out laughing. "Pardon! Yes, Austria, we know your potential, that you have a lot of quality," revealed "DD", who had watched the ÖFB tests against Serbia and Switzerland. "Austria have a very compact team. With great players who are used to playing at a high level and with a lot of passion and intensity. I think this team is underestimated."
Back to "Les Bleus": What was striking against Canada with team boss and former Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, who described Austria as "very strong" in the "Krone"? For example, the fact that captain Mbappé was sorely missing as a wild card for the title co-favorites for the time being. "When Kylian plays, it makes a difference, clearly better," said Deschamps. "But we didn't want to take any risks after he suffered a knock against Luxembourg." So record goalscorer Giroud, who will retire after the European Championship, was allowed to start in his last international match at home. And as captain. The almost 41,000 fans in the sold-out Stade Matmut-Atlantique loved it, and there was plenty of applause and chants of "Giroud" for the soon-to-be 38-year-old. "We know what Oliver can do as a real number 9," said the team boss, who gave him the captain's armband for this reason: "That was the team's wish, I accepted it. The group decides."
Debate about Griezmann
Deschamps, who missed out on his 100th win in the 153rd game of his era, varied the system. Either 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 with Griezmann as second striker. This sparked the debate as to whether the latter would not bring more behind him. No problem for the vice-captain himself. "I can play both, I can adapt." Smiling postscript: "I'm just simple."
"Les Bleus" want their simplicity back at the European Championships. So as not to appear "frightened" again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
