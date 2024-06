Amateur soccer in Vorarlberg is booming

The final weekend of the season set a new attendance record in the Vorarlberg soccer leagues: The 58 matches in the eight Ländle leagues and the three games in the Regionalliga West, which were played in Vorarlberg, attracted more than 12,000 spectators. As many as 1,300 came to the stadium on Holzstraße in Lustenau to see FC win 1:0 against the amateurs of local rivals Austria. "The atmosphere was reminiscent of the big derbies in the 2nd division," enthused FCL managing director Armut Hüseyin.