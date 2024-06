Robbie Williams surprises in a wild look

Robbie's new mohawk look causes an uproar

The 50-year-old presented himself in a completely new look. His hair combed to one side and a well-behaved smile on his face - that's how Robbie Williams was known until now. But at the soccer match, he caused a stir with his gray hair combed up wildly. But it wasn't just his grey, mohawk-style hair that was surprising - his new eye-catching black glasses also made him "unrecognizable" to some fans.