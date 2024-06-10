Mahr: “Nehammer is the real election winner”

Beer party candidacy could cost the FPÖ votes

However, in contrast to the EU elections, the beer party will also be running in the National Council elections. This could cost the SPÖ votes, but not only that. Haselmayer: "The FPÖ could also lose voters because the Beer Party is new to many and, like the FPÖ, comes across as being against the system. This could cause some to move away from the FPÖ to the Beer Party." When asked how the Greens' performance in the EU elections should be assessed, media manager Mahr replies: "It's not just Ms. Schilling who is responsible for the Greens' loss of votes. The Greens' participation in government is also divisive." Both denied whether the ÖVP should now position itself more to the right in the national election campaign: "Haselmayer: "There is nothing to be gained on the right." Mahr: "That would be like Schmiedl wanting to become a blacksmith." Nehammer should rather position the ÖVP in the center. That is also his strength.