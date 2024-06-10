EU election analysis
Mahr: “Nehammer is the real election winner”
Media manager and political insider Hans Mahr analyzes the EU election together with IFDD head and pollster Christoph Haselmayer on krone.tv. Mahr summarizes: "For the first time, the FPÖ became the party with the most votes in a nationwide election. But despite high FPÖ gains and large losses of votes for the ÖVP, Nehammer is the real winner of the election.
Babler of the SPÖ has lost the election, and now everything comes down to a chancellor duel between Nehammer and Kickl in the National Council elections. Babler remains the winner in this duel." Haselmayer in turn adds with interesting insights: "I have converted yesterday's EU election result to the National Council election. And this shows that the two-party coalition of ÖVP and SPÖ would now have a very slight majority in parliament with a total of 93 seats. There would be no need for a third partner. Mr. Kickl won't be too happy about that."
Beer party candidacy could cost the FPÖ votes
However, in contrast to the EU elections, the beer party will also be running in the National Council elections. This could cost the SPÖ votes, but not only that. Haselmayer: "The FPÖ could also lose voters because the Beer Party is new to many and, like the FPÖ, comes across as being against the system. This could cause some to move away from the FPÖ to the Beer Party." When asked how the Greens' performance in the EU elections should be assessed, media manager Mahr replies: "It's not just Ms. Schilling who is responsible for the Greens' loss of votes. The Greens' participation in government is also divisive." Both denied whether the ÖVP should now position itself more to the right in the national election campaign: "Haselmayer: "There is nothing to be gained on the right." Mahr: "That would be like Schmiedl wanting to become a blacksmith." Nehammer should rather position the ÖVP in the center. That is also his strength.
From an international perspective, the shift to the right predicted across Europe before the EU elections has turned out differently than expected. Mahr: "The European shift to the right is not as dramatic as expected. The European People's Party is still the strongest alliance in the EU Parliament."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.