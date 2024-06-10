After confiscation
Audi of 19-year-old speeding driver will not be auctioned off
A 19-year-old was speeding along Rohrbacher Straße at almost 200 km/h - which is why his Audi A4 was confiscated in accordance with the speeding law, as reported. It was the second car confiscation under the new regulation in Upper Austria. However, there will be no forced sale this time either.
Because he wanted to "quickly pick up" an acquaintance, as the 19-year-old Kosovar from the Hausruckviertel later stated, he sped along Rohrbacher Straße in an Audi A4 on Friday evening and was clocked at 199 km/h in Kleinzell - the "Krone" reported. Minus the measurement tolerance, 193 km/h counted. This meant the car was gone, because according to the new nationwide speeding law, vehicles are confiscated if they are at least 90 km/h too fast outside built-up areas. In the worst case, there is the threat of forced sale.
No forced sale
However, the 19-year-old will be spared this: "We won't be auctioning it off," says Rohrbach district governor Valentin Pühringer. The reason: "The vehicle belongs to a third party and will be handed over to him in the next few days." In other words: the 19-year-old was the driver of the car, but not its owner, so there is no forced sale. The Audi is probably owned by the speeding driver's father.
At 223 km/h in the rental car
This is a repeat of the still recent history of the new speeding law in Upper Austria. After all, the vehicle was returned to the owner when it was first registered in March near Allhaming. At that time, a 36-year-old was speeding along the Westautobahn at 223 km/h in a rented car.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.