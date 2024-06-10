Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After confiscation

Audi of 19-year-old speeding driver will not be auctioned off

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 18:00

A 19-year-old was speeding along Rohrbacher Straße at almost 200 km/h - which is why his Audi A4 was confiscated in accordance with the speeding law, as reported. It was the second car confiscation under the new regulation in Upper Austria. However, there will be no forced sale this time either.

comment0 Kommentare

Because he wanted to "quickly pick up" an acquaintance, as the 19-year-old Kosovar from the Hausruckviertel later stated, he sped along Rohrbacher Straße in an Audi A4 on Friday evening and was clocked at 199 km/h in Kleinzell - the "Krone" reported. Minus the measurement tolerance, 193 km/h counted. This meant the car was gone, because according to the new nationwide speeding law, vehicles are confiscated if they are at least 90 km/h too fast outside built-up areas. In the worst case, there is the threat of forced sale.

No forced sale
However, the 19-year-old will be spared this: "We won't be auctioning it off," says Rohrbach district governor Valentin Pühringer. The reason: "The vehicle belongs to a third party and will be handed over to him in the next few days." In other words: the 19-year-old was the driver of the car, but not its owner, so there is no forced sale. The Audi is probably owned by the speeding driver's father.

At 223 km/h in the rental car
This is a repeat of the still recent history of the new speeding law in Upper Austria. After all, the vehicle was returned to the owner when it was first registered in March near Allhaming. At that time, a 36-year-old was speeding along the Westautobahn at 223 km/h in a rented car.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf