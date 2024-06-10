Audi of 19-year-old speeding driver will not be auctioned off

Because he wanted to "quickly pick up" an acquaintance, as the 19-year-old Kosovar from the Hausruckviertel later stated, he sped along Rohrbacher Straße in an Audi A4 on Friday evening and was clocked at 199 km/h in Kleinzell - the "Krone" reported. Minus the measurement tolerance, 193 km/h counted. This meant the car was gone, because according to the new nationwide speeding law, vehicles are confiscated if they are at least 90 km/h too fast outside built-up areas. In the worst case, there is the threat of forced sale.