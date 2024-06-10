Sudden cardiac death from energy drinks possible

Case studies show connection

In the study by cardiologists from the world-famous Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which was recently published in Heart Rhythm (DOI: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2024.02.018), the individual case studies were listed. For example, a 32-year-old woman suffered a cardiac arrest eleven weeks after the birth of a child. She had consumed an energy drink before a sports training session. The cardiac arrest occurred when she was later resting in bed. According to Ackerman, she may have been weakened by the birth, she was also suffering from a lack of sleep and was possibly malnourished. This combination, along with the energy drink, could have been the "perfect storm" that led to the cardiac arrest. The woman was later given an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to prevent further incidents.