Police take stock
Bikers checked: 380 reports, one injured
Last weekend, police in the provinces of Vorarlberg, Tyrol, Salzburg and Carinthia carried out a cross-border police operation. Bikers were put under the microscope. In total, there were 775 complaints.
"Inappropriate or excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, insufficient distance to the vehicle in front, carelessness and driving errors are the most common causes of accidents," say the police, who point out that there have already been several serious accidents involving motorcycles this year. One biker has already lost his life. With regard to the focus checks last weekend, it is stated that "the vast majority of drivers were found to be driving in a disciplined manner". Nevertheless, there were several reports.
380 reports in Tyrol
The result for Tyrol: a total of 380 bikers were stopped. 230 speeding offenses and 150 other offenses were counted. The district of Schwaz stood out in particular: "In the course of technical checks, the license plates of four moped drivers were taken away (noise measurements). All four drivers will be reported to the Schwaz BH. In addition, one driver's license plate was confiscated for exceeding the permitted design speed (75 km/h measured)," said the officials. But a driver in Innsbruck also lost his license because he was driving at 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Biker injured in East Tyrol
There was also an injury in East Tyrol: "On the Felbertauern toll road coming from Matrei in the direction of the Felbertauern south portal, a 60-year-old motorcyclist went over the right-hand edge of the road in a roadworks area and crashed into a parked work machine." The biker was treated by an emergency doctor and taken to Lienz hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.