Bikers checked: 380 reports, one injured

380 reports in Tyrol

The result for Tyrol: a total of 380 bikers were stopped. 230 speeding offenses and 150 other offenses were counted. The district of Schwaz stood out in particular: "In the course of technical checks, the license plates of four moped drivers were taken away (noise measurements). All four drivers will be reported to the Schwaz BH. In addition, one driver's license plate was confiscated for exceeding the permitted design speed (75 km/h measured)," said the officials. But a driver in Innsbruck also lost his license because he was driving at 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.