Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The question of competence

Rangnick: More than just team manager after the European Championship?

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 09:47

Will Ralf Rangnick be given more responsibilities at the ÖFB after the European Championship? Will he become more than "just" team manager? Not impossible, as President Klaus Mitterdorfer suggests in a recent APA interview.

comment0 Kommentare

"We have always conveyed to him that we are grateful when he gets involved in many topics - even if that sometimes causes a bit of unrest internally," says Mitterdorfer. Rangnick is "demanding, but being demanding at a top level is also what gets you further. Everyone on the board must be aware that we can only develop further if we question ourselves critically. I try to do the same for myself."

"Must be permissible"
What does this mean for a possible expansion of Rangnick's powers? "We haven't even talked about the content of the contract yet. He's not asking to be allowed to decide this and that in order to remain our coach," said the ÖFB boss: "It's not about him deciding who coaches the junior national teams. But we must be allowed to talk about how we want to develop coaches for the clubs and the youth national teams. Maybe we'll have someone for the senior team ourselves when the coach leaves at some point."

ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer (Bild: GEPA pictures)
ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

No question of money
The question of money is not the decisive factor in the matter of extending the contract. Nor was it in the recent past, when Rangnick was apparently on the verge of leaving for FC Bayern. "We never discussed money with him in detail," said Mitterdorfer. Rather, Rangnick's decision to join the Austrian national team was a "decision from the heart".

It is quite possible that Rangnick's word will carry even more weight in return for his "heartfelt decision" after the European Championship, especially if it is successful. "That doesn't just apply to the person of the team manager," Mitterdorfer states: "There are also other people with great expertise who can make a decisive contribution. Regardless of the result at the European Championships, you have to deal with the structures. Success would only generate greater strength to implement these things."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf