EU election result increases pressure on state leadership

In his opinion, a clear defeat for the ÖVP had already been priced in. Nevertheless, the pressure on Governor Christopher Drexler could now increase. And he could succumb to the temptation to act even more populist. He recently hit the headlines with calls for a national stadium and for the combustion engine, even defending the playing of Gigi d'Agostino's hit "L'Amour Toujours". "Now we still need to save the schnitzel," says Wassermann.