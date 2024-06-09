Styria: FPÖ wins, ÖVP remains clearly ahead of SPÖ

ÖVP: Kaltenegger misses out on a seat in the EU Parliament

The fact that Reinhold Lopatka from Styria will enter the EU Parliament for the ÖVP is little consolation for the Black Party. This is because the state governor's party suffered a heavy defeat, dropping a good ten percentage points to 25.6%. The fact that the ÖVP is above the national average and well ahead of the SPÖ coalition partner at state level is a small ray of hope for Christopher Drexler.