St. Georgen surpasses goals with promotion again
After a 5:1 away win against Leopoldskron-Moos, St. Georgen can be happy about the runner-up position in the 2nd class North A and the associated promotion. After relegation last year and a challenging season, the team exceeded its own goals for the season in the end.
St. Georgen had to pick up one last point on the final matchday in Leopoldskron to be able to call themselves "first class" again. However, this task against the penultimate team in the table did not prove to be a walk in the park.
Turning around a deficit
"We're playing to win, that was clear from the start," St. Georgen coach Werner Weiss told his squad before the game. However, they had to accept the painful loss of two key players right from the start: Niklas Noppinger had to leave the field after 26 minutes with a suspected torn cruciate ligament, followed less than 10 minutes later by his colleague Tobias Mösl with a dislocated toe. The next setback followed just a few moments later with the goal against. Undeterred, Fabian Armstorfer equalized shortly afterwards before Lenny Hofmann was able to turn the game around completely before the break.
The course of the game speaks for the character of the team!
St. Georgen-Trainer Werner Weiss
Re-emergence under their own steam
Shortly after the restart, the latter increased the lead and crowned his own performance with his third goal of the day in the 75th minute. Marcel Schimak sealed the deal in the closing stages to make the final score 5:1. Although rivals SSK lost the long-distance duel for promotion, this three-pointer was still a must for coach Weiss: "We had to complete our tasks ourselves, everything else is irrelevant." No sooner said than done.
Goals exceeded
After being relegated in the previous season, St. Georgen had realistic expectations. "Our goal was 5th or 6th place. The fact that we managed to climb straight back up after this difficult season is simply incredible," said Weiss, praising his team. "We played outstandingly as a collective. Every individual was important for this success. At most, we can highlight our goalkeeper Valentin Wuppinger, because he saved six out of nine penalties."
We have almost exclusively young, local players. That makes this success even more special!
St. Georgen-Trainer Werner Weiss
Promotion coach has to leave the club
"I hope that the club will continue on our path with the young players in the coming season under the new coach," says Weiss somewhat thoughtfully. He will be leaving the club and his future is still open. However, his successor, former Nußdorf coach Halil Durmaz, is already waiting in the wings. He is currently still the sporting director, but in his new dual role he will be able to work across all departments.
The season will not officially end until the postponed fixture between Thalgau and Henndorf 1b next Wednesday.
Thomas Schaier
2nd class North A: SSK - Thalgau 1b 2:3 (0:0), Bürmoos 1b - Schleedorf 0:2 (0:2), Leopoldskron-Moos - St. Georgen 1:5 (1:2), Henndorf 1b - Eugendorf 1b 1:8 (1:3).
