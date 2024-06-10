St. Georgen surpasses goals with promotion again

Turning around a deficit

"We're playing to win, that was clear from the start," St. Georgen coach Werner Weiss told his squad before the game. However, they had to accept the painful loss of two key players right from the start: Niklas Noppinger had to leave the field after 26 minutes with a suspected torn cruciate ligament, followed less than 10 minutes later by his colleague Tobias Mösl with a dislocated toe. The next setback followed just a few moments later with the goal against. Undeterred, Fabian Armstorfer equalized shortly afterwards before Lenny Hofmann was able to turn the game around completely before the break.