Floods: onlookers hinder emergency services

You can see that the emergency teams are exhausted: Since 7.55 p.m. on Saturday, many of them have been working tirelessly. So much had happened, so much to do, that it is a miracle they were able to keep track of everything. "Many roads are blocked, muddy or no longer exist at all," said fire department commander Andreas Fuchs, taking stock of the dramatic situation in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district.