Fuss over military exercise
Princess Kate with cancer writes to Irish Guards
Princess Kate (42) has written to the Irish Guards to apologize for missing a rehearsal for a major military parade due to her cancer. Rehearsals were held in London on Saturday for the "Trooping the Color" birthday parade, which takes place next weekend. Kate would have actually taken part in the dress rehearsal ("Colonel's Review") because she holds the honorary title of "Colonel of the Irish Guards".
In a letter, she said how proud she was of the entire regiment and that she wished them the best of luck. "Please pass on my apologies to the entire regiment," the letter reads. "I hope to be able to represent you all again soon."
Kate has not attended any public appointments since the beginning of the year. She had undergone abdominal surgery and later announced that she had cancer and was receiving chemotherapy as a precaution. Kate asked for privacy at the time. Her absence initially triggered a lot of speculation. It is not known when she will return.
The Irish Guards were visibly moved by the letter:
Themilitary created confusion
The military had caused confusion in March by announcing on a website that Kate would be attending the dress rehearsal for this year's parade. It later deleted the entry again. The rehearsal was now held on Saturday by Lieutenant General James Bucknall. Around 1200 soldiers and more than 200 horses were involved.
Kate's father-in-law, King Charles III (75), is also currently being treated for cancer. However, he has been making public appearances again for some time. Charles is also due to take part in the "Trooping the Color" birthday parade next week. Charles' birthday is not actually until November - but due to the better weather, the parade in honor of the monarch traditionally takes place in June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.