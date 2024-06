Danish Prime Minister has whiplash injury

In Slovakia, head of government Robert Fico's life was briefly in danger after a knife attack in May. Fortunately, physical attacks on politicians are rare in Austria. The best-known incidents were the poisoned chocolate for the mayor of Spitz, Hannes Hirtzberger, in 2008, who has been in a vegetative state ever since, the series of letter bombs by Franz Fuchs in the 1990s, in which the then mayor of Vienna, Helmut Zilk, was seriously injured, and the murder of Vienna city councillor Heinz Nittel by Islamist terrorists in 1981.