“Many don’t know where they can get help”

Alongside the towns of Bregenz, Dornbirn and Bludenz, Wolfurt is the only municipality in Vorarlberg to implement an EU-funded pilot project for community nursing. Wolfurt is financing three such nurses from the "NextGenerationEU" funding pot to help citizens stay healthy for as long as possible. Since its launch in May 2022, almost 330 people have taken advantage of the free service. The project has become an absolute success.