Ländle grannies against right-wing extremism

Demonstrating on the streets with posters and placards during the day - and reading stories to their grandchildren in the evening. They have come together to fight against the shift to the right and for democracy: the "grannies against the right". They are courageous women who do not allow themselves to be restricted by their age or traditional role models, but raise their voices against racism and intolerance. With great commitment and persistent activism, they show that resistance knows no age limit. Their goal: a fairer society for future generations.