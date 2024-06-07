Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Group is insolvent

FTI cancels all trips in the next four weeks

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 21:19

The insolvent travel group FTI has canceled package tours up to and including July 5. The trips would be associated with too many uncertainties for vacationers, explained insolvency administrator Axel Bierbach on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

In the meantime, negotiations are continuing with other tour operators to take over the upcoming trips.

Competitors such as TUI, Dertour or Alltours are offering bookings, some of them with flexible cancellation rules, in order to win over FTI customers.

Gap likely to close quickly
Some of them are already in the process of negotiating contracts with hoteliers to stand in for FTI. The gap that the bankruptcy of Germany's third-largest tourism group has created in the product range is likely to close quickly, according to estimates from the industry.

Guarantee fund accommodates customers
Meanwhile in Switzerland, the guarantee fund of the Swiss travel industry is accommodating FTI customers. It is voluntarily accepting payments from end customers to the Swiss FTI subsidiary FTI Touristik AG, even though it is not yet bankrupt.

The Board of Trustees of the Guarantee Fund has decided on this special arrangement to bridge the period between the bankruptcy of FTI Touristik GmbH in Germany on June 3, 2024 and any bankruptcy of FTI Touristik AG in Switzerland, as the fund announced on Friday. Its aim is to support customers in "these difficult, challenging and confusing times".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf