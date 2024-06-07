Vorteilswelt
"Experienced driver"

Alpine confirms Mick Schumacher as a candidate!

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 20:27

The French Formula 1 racing team Alpine is keeping its cards close to its chest regarding the driver situation for the coming season! "We have spoken to many people and are talking to many people," team boss Bruno Famin told the TV channel "Sky" on Friday on the sidelines of the Canadian Grand Prix. In addition to Mick Schumacher and young driver Jack Doohan, drivers who are currently under contract with other teams are also among the contenders for a cockpit ...

"But nothing has been finalized yet," said Famin. The struggling team is at least looking for a successor to Frenchman Esteban Ocon, whose contract will not be renewed at the end of the year.

It is also unclear whether his compatriot Pierre Gasly will still be driving for Alpine in 2025. His contract also ends after the season.

This could be an opportunity for the German Schumacher, who is competing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship this year, including the 24-hour classic at Le Mans.

"He is a young but also an experienced driver with his two seasons," said Famin about the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher, who drove for the US team Haas in 2021 and 2022.

However, he did not get a new cockpit after that and is currently also active as a substitute driver at Mercedes. "He's on the list, but the list is long. I don't even know how many names are on it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

