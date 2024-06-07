Alpine confirms Mick Schumacher as a candidate!

The French Formula 1 racing team Alpine is keeping its cards close to its chest regarding the driver situation for the coming season! "We have spoken to many people and are talking to many people," team boss Bruno Famin told the TV channel "Sky" on Friday on the sidelines of the Canadian Grand Prix. In addition to Mick Schumacher and young driver Jack Doohan, drivers who are currently under contract with other teams are also among the contenders for a cockpit ...