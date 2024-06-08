Vorteilswelt
EU election 2024

392,000 Salzburg residents can vote on Sunday

08.06.2024 06:00

A total of 494 polling stations are open in the province on Sunday. Austria is sending 20 MEPs to the EU Parliament in Brussels.

comment0 Kommentare

The starting gun for the EU elections in Salzburg will be fired at 6.45 am on Sunday. That's when the first polling station in Niedernsill opens its doors. All other polling stations will then open between 7 and 8 am. A total of more than 392,000 Salzburg residents aged 16 and over - including 4,000 Austrians living abroad and 2,700 EU citizens - will be able to cast their vote. The first polling stations, especially in small communities, close again at midday. In the provincial capital, votes can be cast until 4 p.m. and almost all polling stations are barrier-free. Incidentally, there are seven parties on the ballot in Austria - ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Grüne, Neos, KPÖ and the small party DNA.

Across Europe, 27 countries are voting for 720 members of the EU Parliament. Austria accounts for 20 of these, who will represent Austria's interests within the European Union for the next five years and help determine the future course of the Community. Alongside the Council of Ministers, the EU Parliament is the Union's legislator and the only body that is directly elected by the citizens.

New this time: Elisabeth Sikora is now the electoral officer in Salzburg and succeeds Michael Bergmüller.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
