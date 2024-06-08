392,000 Salzburg residents can vote on Sunday

The starting gun for the EU elections in Salzburg will be fired at 6.45 am on Sunday. That's when the first polling station in Niedernsill opens its doors. All other polling stations will then open between 7 and 8 am. A total of more than 392,000 Salzburg residents aged 16 and over - including 4,000 Austrians living abroad and 2,700 EU citizens - will be able to cast their vote. The first polling stations, especially in small communities, close again at midday. In the provincial capital, votes can be cast until 4 p.m. and almost all polling stations are barrier-free. Incidentally, there are seven parties on the ballot in Austria - ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Grüne, Neos, KPÖ and the small party DNA.