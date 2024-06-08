EU election 2024
392,000 Salzburg residents can vote on Sunday
A total of 494 polling stations are open in the province on Sunday. Austria is sending 20 MEPs to the EU Parliament in Brussels.
The starting gun for the EU elections in Salzburg will be fired at 6.45 am on Sunday. That's when the first polling station in Niedernsill opens its doors. All other polling stations will then open between 7 and 8 am. A total of more than 392,000 Salzburg residents aged 16 and over - including 4,000 Austrians living abroad and 2,700 EU citizens - will be able to cast their vote. The first polling stations, especially in small communities, close again at midday. In the provincial capital, votes can be cast until 4 p.m. and almost all polling stations are barrier-free. Incidentally, there are seven parties on the ballot in Austria - ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Grüne, Neos, KPÖ and the small party DNA.
Across Europe, 27 countries are voting for 720 members of the EU Parliament. Austria accounts for 20 of these, who will represent Austria's interests within the European Union for the next five years and help determine the future course of the Community. Alongside the Council of Ministers, the EU Parliament is the Union's legislator and the only body that is directly elected by the citizens.
New this time: Elisabeth Sikora is now the electoral officer in Salzburg and succeeds Michael Bergmüller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.