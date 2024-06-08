Vorarlberg’s candidates have little chance

Christine Schwarz-Fuchs (ÖVP): The 49-year-old from Lustenau has long been well-known in business circles. In 2019, she was elected first Vice President of the Vorarlberg Federation of Industry. In 2020, she took over the Federal Council mandate from Magnus Brunner. She is not expecting an EU mandate - even though she invested more time than planned in the election campaign and took part in all the discussion rounds: "My main focus was on talking to people. I tried to inform people about the work and advantages of the EU." Of course, not everything runs smoothly in Brussels, which is why it is also about improving things. In the economic sector, for example: "There have been 850 new regulations for companies in the past period, which are now suffocating in bureaucracy." If she could change something at EU level, she would therefore tackle the reduction of bureaucracy. "But it would also be important to invest more money in development aid to strengthen agriculture in fast-growing countries in Asia and Africa." A first step to prevent people suffering from hunger from making their way to Europe.