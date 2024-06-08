Dispute between cab drivers and snack bar operator

Thepolice are aware of the problem

The police have confirmed that the snack stand is always causing a fuss. "We are aware of the problem," says a spokesperson from the Hall office. He continues: "The cab drivers have an official stand on the opposite side of the street. But as this is often full, they park on the other side in front of the stand. Parking there is actually prohibited. The problem, however, is that the stall operator himself is also banned from parking."