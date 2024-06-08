Displeasure in Hall in Tirol
Dispute between cab drivers and snack bar operator
Cab drivers in Hall in Tirol are currently disgruntled. The reason for this is the operators of a snack stand on the lower town square. "The operator's husband regularly reports everyone to the police," explains M. R. (name known to the editors) in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
He was a cab driver himself for several years and still keeps in touch with his colleagues. "It's been going on for about three months," says R. Specifically, the operator's husband reported the taxi drivers for repeatedly crossing a no-parking zone and parking in the no-parking zone directly in front of the food stall. "I myself have already received several fines," claims one of the active cab drivers, who wishes to remain anonymous.
The mayor told us that he did not want to get involved in this kindergarten.
M. R.
"Tourists are also often shouted at very roughly"
But that's not all: "There is a public toilet next to the food stall. Just recently, the man shouted at a group of tourists from South Tyrol to go and relieve themselves somewhere else. So he's not just terrorizing us, but others too. The police keep coming because of it," claim R. and the anonymous taxi driver.
Because of the problem, all the cab drivers together have also been to see Mayor Christian Margreiter. "He told us that he didn't want to get involved in this kindergarten," complains R. The "Krone" wanted to get a statement from Margreiter. However, he is on vacation these days, they say. The operator of the snack stand was also unavailable.
I can confirm that there have already been several complaints.
Ein Sprecher der Polizei in Hall
Thepolice are aware of the problem
The police have confirmed that the snack stand is always causing a fuss. "We are aware of the problem," says a spokesperson from the Hall office. He continues: "The cab drivers have an official stand on the opposite side of the street. But as this is often full, they park on the other side in front of the stand. Parking there is actually prohibited. The problem, however, is that the stall operator himself is also banned from parking."
The officer cannot confirm whether there have actually been several complaints against the cab drivers. "But I do know that there have already been several complaints." As the executive, they always try to "settle the dispute". It remains to be seen if and when peace will return to the Lower Town Square.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
