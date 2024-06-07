Miserable frequency: Mölltal on the siding

"The new Koralm Railway and the introduction of an hourly express train service between Villach and Salzburg will go into operation at the end of 2025. To ensure that the population in the Spittal an der Drau district can also benefit from this, good S-Bahn connections to the Spittal and Mallnitz stations are essential," demands the trade union (ÖGB) in the Upper Carinthian district. In addition, it is already apparent that commuters from the more remote villages in the Mölltal valley prefer to use private vehicles due to the poor frequency of public transport.