Measures called for
Miserable frequency: Mölltal on the siding
The opening of the Koralm Railway will result in significant changes to rail traffic in Carinthia. According to the trade union, however, the Mölltal has been completely forgotten.
"The new Koralm Railway and the introduction of an hourly express train service between Villach and Salzburg will go into operation at the end of 2025. To ensure that the population in the Spittal an der Drau district can also benefit from this, good S-Bahn connections to the Spittal and Mallnitz stations are essential," demands the trade union (ÖGB) in the Upper Carinthian district. In addition, it is already apparent that commuters from the more remote villages in the Mölltal valley prefer to use private vehicles due to the poor frequency of public transport.
Provincial councillor should support plans
For this reason, the trade unionists have also launched a petition addressed to Sebastian Schuschnig (VP), the regional councillor for transport. In it, the members of the ÖGB are calling on the provincial councillor to take measures to make public transport in the district more attractive for commuters and, above all, to improve the connection to the Mölltal valley with an hourly S-Bahn connection between Spittal and Mallnitz.
This measure would not only benefit Mölltal commuters, but would also make a significant contribution to achieving the country's sustainability and climate protection goals, according to the union.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
