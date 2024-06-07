Hot surprise
Kaleen slips into a sexy Dita von Teese outfit
Kaleen is going on a European tour with "We will Rave". The tour kicks off at Pride Vienna on Saturday with a special outfit from the costume collection of the legendary Life Ball, once worn by none other than burlesque goddess Dita von Teese.
Kaleen will be seen and heard at numerous festivals and pride parades in Europe this summer with her hit "We will Rave".
Next Saturday at 9.30 pm, the rave queen celebrated by fans will perform on the main stage of Price Vienna on Vienna's Rathausplatz.
Party crowd celebrates song
"I'm incredibly happy to have been given this unique opportunity through my participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. It's fantastic to see the party crowd celebrating my song and dancing to it. This response means a lot to me and I am grateful for every opportunity to present my music live," says Kaleen. A concert is being planned for the fall.
Especially for Pride Vienna, Kaleen will be wearing a stage outfit from the LIFE+ costume collection, known as Life Costumes. This includes numerous impressive stage outfits from the Life Ball. The special outfit was curated for the last Life Ball in 2019 by the famous US costume designer and stylist Patricia Field and designed for burlesque dancer Dita von Teese.
Patricia Field is responsible for iconic looks in films such as "The Devil Wears Prada" and series such as "Sex and the City". With this unique look, she emphasizes the importance of the appearance and connects it with the community and the history of the Life Ball, which celebrated its premiere 30 years ago in Vienna City Hall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.