Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hot surprise

Kaleen slips into a sexy Dita von Teese outfit

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 09:49

Kaleen is going on a European tour with "We will Rave". The tour kicks off at Pride Vienna on Saturday with a special outfit from the costume collection of the legendary Life Ball, once worn by none other than burlesque goddess Dita von Teese.

comment0 Kommentare

Kaleen will be seen and heard at numerous festivals and pride parades in Europe this summer with her hit "We will Rave".

Next Saturday at 9.30 pm, the rave queen celebrated by fans will perform on the main stage of Price Vienna on Vienna's Rathausplatz.

Party crowd celebrates song
"I'm incredibly happy to have been given this unique opportunity through my participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. It's fantastic to see the party crowd celebrating my song and dancing to it. This response means a lot to me and I am grateful for every opportunity to present my music live," says Kaleen. A concert is being planned for the fall.

Especially for Pride Vienna, Kaleen will be wearing a stage outfit from the LIFE+ costume collection, known as Life Costumes. This includes numerous impressive stage outfits from the Life Ball. The special outfit was curated for the last Life Ball in 2019 by the famous US costume designer and stylist Patricia Field and designed for burlesque dancer Dita von Teese.

Dita von Teese at the Life Ball 2019 (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Dita von Teese at the Life Ball 2019
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Patricia Field is responsible for iconic looks in films such as "The Devil Wears Prada" and series such as "Sex and the City". With this unique look, she emphasizes the importance of the appearance and connects it with the community and the history of the Life Ball, which celebrated its premiere 30 years ago in Vienna City Hall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf