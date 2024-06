Digital bodyguard to protect honey collectors

"SMS to the beekeeper"

The project was further developed and built in the Frauscher Sensortechnik training workshop and the first prototype has already been presented under the patronage of Provincial Councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP). "It works via the background noise. Sensors recognize the warning cry of the bees or a conspicuous wing beat frequency," says Gabriel Gruber from the Schärding Chamber of Commerce. "The beehive then automatically closes the entrance holes and sends a text message to the beekeeper."