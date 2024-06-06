Operators annoyed
Law on hold: biogas plants threatened with closure
Operators of Styrian biogas plants are fuming: the continuing lack of a majority for a law is blocking the feed-in of methane into the gas grid. Time is running out and a clear-cutting of plants is imminent.
Away from Russian gas and towards more sustainable energy from domestic production: this is what the German government wants to push for with the "Renewable Gas Act (EGG)". Part of the solution is to be existing biogas plants, which have so far primarily generated electricity. In future, those located within a maximum radius of ten kilometers from gas feed-in points will no longer receive funding for electricity production, but for bio-methane. This affects 22 of 37 Styrian plants.
Law pending in parliament
Sounds good so far. The Styrian operators would also be prepared to tackle the necessary multi-million euro conversions. But: the law is stuck in the National Council, lacking the necessary two-thirds majority. "This week, the EGG was once again not on the agenda in the Economic Affairs Committee," says Hannes Hauptmann, biogas operator in Bad Blumau and Styrian industry spokesperson.
Facts
In biogas plants, biomass - such as field residues, liquid manure, maize and grain - is fermented by bacteria to produce biogas. This is usually burned to produce electricity, and the waste heat is also used. The fermented residual material can be spread on fields as fertilizer.
However, biogas can also be refined into biomethane and fed into the grid as an alternative to natural gas. However, this requires it to be purified in a complex process, which also (still) makes biomethane relatively expensive. If the new law comes into force, 22 out of 37 existing plants in Styria would be eligible to feed biomethane into the grid.
Because time is pressing. Like Hauptmann, many operators' electricity subsidy contracts expire in 2026. However, the complex conversion to methane feed-in does not happen overnight, and legal certainty is needed for investments. "We are up in the air. If the electricity contracts expire and the law is not passed, half of the plants will close in the next two years," says Hauptmann.
When asked by Krone, the Ministry of Climate Protection said that negotiations were ongoing. And: "A quick decision on the law would be of great importance. Our appeal therefore goes to the negotiators: let's get this law to the finish line. It is still possible."
