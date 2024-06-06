Law on hold: biogas plants threatened with closure

In biogas plants, biomass - such as field residues, liquid manure, maize and grain - is fermented by bacteria to produce biogas. This is usually burned to produce electricity, and the waste heat is also used. The fermented residual material can be spread on fields as fertilizer.

However, biogas can also be refined into biomethane and fed into the grid as an alternative to natural gas. However, this requires it to be purified in a complex process, which also (still) makes biomethane relatively expensive. If the new law comes into force, 22 out of 37 existing plants in Styria would be eligible to feed biomethane into the grid.