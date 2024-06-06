Many fighters lost – Hamas now changing tactics

At the beginning of the war after the Hamas attack on October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the destruction of the terrorist group as the goal. This is still a long way off, explains a military spokesman. Israel is adapting to the group's changed tactics. But it is not possible to eliminate every Hamas fighter or destroy every tunnel. That is not a realistic goal. "The destruction of Hamas as a government is an achievable military goal." The spokesman also assumes that the number of Hamas fighters has been roughly halved.