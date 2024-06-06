The alpha animals

It's no different at a secondary school in the 7th district. "I know a boy from the next class who can't speak German very well yet. That's why he gets bullied," says 14-year-old Max. He himself only recently started at this school. "It was really difficult at first." According to his class teacher Patrick Randa, however, he blossomed after a short time and became more self-confident. This is perhaps necessary, as his 3rd class is nicknamed the "wolves" and every boy wants to be the alpha dog.