“Wobbly Lothar” Matthäus found on Stephansplatz

On Wednesday, Lothar had caused a few knots in the brains of various soccer fans. He wrote that he would be giving away two tickets for the European Championship match between Austria and the Netherlands in Vienna. And left his followers slightly confused. Until he followed up on Thursday and delivered the promised clue: a plastic figure, a miniature Lothar, was found on Stephansplatz. And it was quickly found. Pascal Nimführ was the quickest and dusted off the two tickets for the European Championship match between Austria and the Netherlands.