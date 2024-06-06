Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Win a fan trip!

Austria’s team bus belongs to our “Krone” family

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 14:02

Even the country's leaders are getting excited about the EURO, as they said at the national team's farewell ceremony. The "Krone" - which "took over" the team bus - is giving away great fan trips to Germany.

comment0 Kommentare

On the "sacred turf" of Vienna's Heldenplatz yesterday, Austria's team footballers were bid farewell to the EURO by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. "They are not easy opponents," said the head of state, aptly summing up the tough group opponents France, Poland and the Netherlands. "But at every tournament there is that one team that rises above itself, that surprises and inspires the whole of Europe. And it could well be that you are that team! Because Austria knows that you can hold your own against any team."

(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

"The whole of Austria is celebrating with you"
Sports Minister Werner Kogler ("This team is so strong that it can force your hand") and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer ("All of Austria is celebrating with you") also sent their best wishes to team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad in the direction of Germany. Gifts included drinking bottles in the Austrian eagle design and a special forest for the national team in Augarten, where 30 hornbeams will be planted. Austria's unfortunately injured "non-playing captain" David Alaba also took to the microphone and said: "This team has character and team spirit. I don't know how far our journey will take us. But I can promise that every single one of us will do our best to represent Austria in a worthy manner." Klaus Mitterdorfer, President of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), used the high-ranking visit to underline his desire for a new red-white-red national stadium. "That would give the whole country a boost."

+9
Fotos

Children from Neufeld elementary school also attended the farewell ceremony as good luck charms. The excitement among the kids was huge when Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer & Co. climbed out of the team bus, high-fived the young fans and took souvenir photos. Speaking of the team bus: it was officially handed over to our "Krone" family yesterday for the EURO period. Rangnick, Alaba and Konrad Laimer symbolically handed over the keys to the luxury vehicle to "Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini and Head of Sport Peter Moizi.

Win!
While Austria's footballers are traveling through the tournament in a European Championship bus provided by UEFA, the "Krone" is making the most beautiful soccer dreams come true with the ÖFB bus. We are giving away 45x2 seats on the team bus for trips to Germany for an unforgettable fan experience in Düsseldorf and Berlin.

In an atmosphere that is most comparable to a long-haul flight in business class. Play along until June 10 (9 a.m.) at www.krone.at/gewinnspiele. It's "Everything is possible with the neighbor!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Hofstetter
Alexander Hofstetter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf