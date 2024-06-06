Austria’s team bus belongs to our “Krone” family

"The whole of Austria is celebrating with you"

Sports Minister Werner Kogler ("This team is so strong that it can force your hand") and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer ("All of Austria is celebrating with you") also sent their best wishes to team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad in the direction of Germany. Gifts included drinking bottles in the Austrian eagle design and a special forest for the national team in Augarten, where 30 hornbeams will be planted. Austria's unfortunately injured "non-playing captain" David Alaba also took to the microphone and said: "This team has character and team spirit. I don't know how far our journey will take us. But I can promise that every single one of us will do our best to represent Austria in a worthy manner." Klaus Mitterdorfer, President of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), used the high-ranking visit to underline his desire for a new red-white-red national stadium. "That would give the whole country a boost."