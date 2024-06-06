Win a fan trip!
Austria’s team bus belongs to our “Krone” family
Even the country's leaders are getting excited about the EURO, as they said at the national team's farewell ceremony. The "Krone" - which "took over" the team bus - is giving away great fan trips to Germany.
On the "sacred turf" of Vienna's Heldenplatz yesterday, Austria's team footballers were bid farewell to the EURO by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. "They are not easy opponents," said the head of state, aptly summing up the tough group opponents France, Poland and the Netherlands. "But at every tournament there is that one team that rises above itself, that surprises and inspires the whole of Europe. And it could well be that you are that team! Because Austria knows that you can hold your own against any team."
"The whole of Austria is celebrating with you"
Sports Minister Werner Kogler ("This team is so strong that it can force your hand") and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer ("All of Austria is celebrating with you") also sent their best wishes to team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad in the direction of Germany. Gifts included drinking bottles in the Austrian eagle design and a special forest for the national team in Augarten, where 30 hornbeams will be planted. Austria's unfortunately injured "non-playing captain" David Alaba also took to the microphone and said: "This team has character and team spirit. I don't know how far our journey will take us. But I can promise that every single one of us will do our best to represent Austria in a worthy manner." Klaus Mitterdorfer, President of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), used the high-ranking visit to underline his desire for a new red-white-red national stadium. "That would give the whole country a boost."
Children from Neufeld elementary school also attended the farewell ceremony as good luck charms. The excitement among the kids was huge when Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer & Co. climbed out of the team bus, high-fived the young fans and took souvenir photos. Speaking of the team bus: it was officially handed over to our "Krone" family yesterday for the EURO period. Rangnick, Alaba and Konrad Laimer symbolically handed over the keys to the luxury vehicle to "Krone" Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini and Head of Sport Peter Moizi.
While Austria's footballers are traveling through the tournament in a European Championship bus provided by UEFA, the "Krone" is making the most beautiful soccer dreams come true with the ÖFB bus. We are giving away 45x2 seats on the team bus for trips to Germany for an unforgettable fan experience in Düsseldorf and Berlin.
In an atmosphere that is most comparable to a long-haul flight in business class. Play along until June 10 (9 a.m.) at www.krone.at/gewinnspiele. It's "Everything is possible with the neighbor!"
