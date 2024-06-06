A lightning start! Thanks to “Baumi”, this is Austria’s DNA

And now he scored twice against the Serbs within 137 seconds (as he did in Sweden, against Azerbaijan and in Croatia). "That's part of our style of play, the team can't help but add to it," said Rangnick. But he put things into perspective: "We have to leave the church in the village, we cannot assume that we will win every game 2:0, 3:0 or 6:1. The Serbs then put up a fight. But we drew the game, are capable of winning when it gets physical, are ready for the EURO."