"Can't help it"

A lightning start! Thanks to “Baumi”, this is Austria’s DNA

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 07:02

Austria quickly took the lead against Serbia for the third time in a row.Team boss Ralf Rangnick was delighted with the double strike: "The team can't help but go one better."

comment0 Kommentare

"We almost beat Baumi's goal in Slovakia (world record after 6.3 seconds). The fact that we always manage to get through like that is great. It's fun to see that we always come up with something new."

"Has an idea every time"
It took seven seconds for the penalty alarm to sound in the 2:1 win against the Serbs - even team boss Ralf Rangnick went into raptures. Although Alex Prass admitted: "We don't have that many options up our sleeve, but Baumi always has an idea."

Wide awake from the kick-off; that is now Austria's DNA thanks to Christoph Baumgartner - the third lightning start in a row. Xaver Schlager also opened the scoring after two minutes in the 6:1 win against Turkey in March.

Zitat Icon

It's great that we manage to get through like this. It's fun that we always come up with something new.

(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

Ralf Rangnick

Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario

"I was sure"
On Tuesday, the 37,800 fans at the Happel Oval only had to wait until the 10th minute because of the penalty that wasn't awarded, when Patrick Wimmer made his first appearance for the national team. And beamed: "I was already sure I was going to score when I took the shot." Afterwards, the newlywed presented his wedding ring while celebrating the goal, something the Wolfsburg legionnaire had agreed with his wife in advance

Zitat Icon

My wife said we're married now, today is the day. I'm all the more pleased that it worked out.

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Patrick Wimmer

Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The last time Austria missed the start was on September 7, 2023 at 1:1 against Moldova, it was 0:1 after three minutes, it was a cramp. The right lessons were learned from that.

Patrick Wimmer (l.) scored his first international goal. (Bild: GEPA)
Patrick Wimmer (l.) scored his first international goal.
(Bild: GEPA)

And now he scored twice against the Serbs within 137 seconds (as he did in Sweden, against Azerbaijan and in Croatia). "That's part of our style of play, the team can't help but add to it," said Rangnick. But he put things into perspective: "We have to leave the church in the village, we cannot assume that we will win every game 2:0, 3:0 or 6:1. The Serbs then put up a fight. But we drew the game, are capable of winning when it gets physical, are ready for the EURO."

Awkward one-on-one talks
Rangnick has to announce his 26-man squad on Friday: "That decision is still to be made. Every player who is affected will be informed by me in a one-on-one meeting."

Flo Grillitsch, who was forced off with a headache, has been given the all-clear and will also be involved in Switzerland.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
