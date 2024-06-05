Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Linz for handball title

“Now is the time to write history

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 16:00

For only the second time this millennium, Handball-Linz will contest a showdown for the championship title on Wednesday. It would be the first for the Upper Austrians since 1996. The players see the odds in Hard at 50:50, President Bernhard Ditachmair believes 100 percent in his team.

comment0 Kommentare

The handball tradition in Linz and Upper Austria is great and glorious - but the great successes were a long time ago. HC Linz, which has always played in Austria's top division since 1974, has won the championship seven times. All titles were won in the 1980s and then 90s, when money was virtually abolished at Linde Linz. Now the Steel Cities team, which reached the final in 2002, 2003 and 2023, is just one win away from the title for only the second time this millennium ahead of the showdown in Hard on Tuesday (20:20/live on ORF Sport+, on krone.tv)!

Even chances
In 2003, the decisive final in Hard was lost 23:29. For Tuesday, Milan Vunjak's team's chances are even after the 26:32 in Hard and the 36:28 in Linz: "We don't have the quality of Hard, but we've also found ourselves fighting - the odds are 50:50," says Lucijan Fizuleto, whose seven has less pressure.

A comparison of the clubs. (Bild: Krone KREATIV)
A comparison of the clubs.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

Start & daily form important
"It will be a great game, even more combative - 50:50!", says Moritz Bachmann, another player in the backcourt, where a lot will depend on the outstanding Mislav Grgic. As well as on the strong 6-0 defense, the top energy in the team, the fantastic shooting percentage of Kislinger & Co, goalie Kaiper and Stojanovic, who won the duel with Babic.

"The response to Game 1 was clear"
"It's going to be a really hot game! Hard have home advantage, but many fans will be there to support Linz, who will go in with confidence. That will be decisive: Who comes in better? Who has the better day? 50:50!", says ÖHB sports director Paco Fölser. And Linz boss Bernhard Ditachmair explains: "Our response to game 1 was clear. Now it's time to write history!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf