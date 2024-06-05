“Now is the time to write history

The handball tradition in Linz and Upper Austria is great and glorious - but the great successes were a long time ago. HC Linz, which has always played in Austria's top division since 1974, has won the championship seven times. All titles were won in the 1980s and then 90s, when money was virtually abolished at Linde Linz. Now the Steel Cities team, which reached the final in 2002, 2003 and 2023, is just one win away from the title for only the second time this millennium ahead of the showdown in Hard on Tuesday (20:20/live on ORF Sport+, on krone.tv)!