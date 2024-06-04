Rangnick: “We have gained many insights”

Ralf Rangnick (Austria team manager):

"We gained a lot of insights. It was a fantastic first half hour, you can't start much better than that. We knew that the Serbs are very good at set-pieces, we couldn't defend it in the third attempt. After that it was a battle of attrition, very physical. Nevertheless, we defended well and hardly allowed any clear-cut chances. We should have scored the third goal at the end. Regardless, we won the game against a physically strong opponent, which gives us further confidence. Overall, we defended really well. If we manage to defend really well at the European Championship, we'll be pretty close to what I want for the EURO."