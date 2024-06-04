Quotes from the game
Rangnick: “We have gained many insights”
A good first half was enough for Austria to secure a 2:1 test win against Serbia. Read what the red-white-red protagonists and Serbia team boss Dragan Stojkovic had to say after the final whistle here.
Ralf Rangnick (Austria team manager):
"We gained a lot of insights. It was a fantastic first half hour, you can't start much better than that. We knew that the Serbs are very good at set-pieces, we couldn't defend it in the third attempt. After that it was a battle of attrition, very physical. Nevertheless, we defended well and hardly allowed any clear-cut chances. We should have scored the third goal at the end. Regardless, we won the game against a physically strong opponent, which gives us further confidence. Overall, we defended really well. If we manage to defend really well at the European Championship, we'll be pretty close to what I want for the EURO."
Christoph Baumgartner (Austria goalscorer):
"All in all, we can be quite satisfied, we won against a good Serbian team. We got off to an outstanding start, then we let them get into the game a bit more. We didn't do the things that made us strong in the first 30 minutes. We won the game, that's the most important thing. We've won six games in a row, that means something."
Patrick Wimmer (Austria scorer) on his first team goal:
"It's a nice moment. I'm glad I scored the first one, it's a good time for it. It was very competitive, really tough. Even though it was just a friendly, we're going to the European Championships, everyone wants to play, you can see that in the game."
Alexander Prass (defender Austria):
"We started really well, were really aggressive against the ball, turned the ball we won into scoring chances and also into goals. That's the kind of game we want to play. After half an hour, we let up a bit. In the second half, we were a bit too harmless, had too few shots on goal and lacked a bit of coordination. That allowed the Serbs to put a lot of pressure on us. In the end, we got it over the line and the win counts."
Dragan Stojkovic (Serbian team manager):
"The Austrians were better in the first half with their pressing and caused us problems, but then we reacted well. You could say that Austria showed two faces today. They're definitely a team with a lot of quality."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
